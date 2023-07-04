Look Up Atlanta
Keep your ex from tracking your Venmo account by activating these settings

Here are three steps to secure your Venmo account.
By Harry Samler
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A colleague of mine jokingly asked me not to publish this story because she uses Venmo to keep an eye on her ex-boyfriend. Our message to her Ex, change your privacy settings.

It may be fun to watch or share your Venmo transactions, after all, Venmo (A PayPal subsidiary) is set up like a social media site, but do you want your spending habits to be public? Do you want your boss to know that you paid Gina for “Seven Margaritas!”

Venmo, like other peer-to-peer Apps, has privacy settings, but if you do not activate them, your Margaritas purchases are open to public scrutiny, and that information could be used against you.

(still shots from the package)

The less information you make available on the internet, the better. Here are the three steps to secure your Venmo account.

Step 1 - Use your cellphone to open your Venmo account. Tap on the settings icon in the upper right-hand corner. Go to Privacy.

Step 2 – Change your default privacy settings from public or friends to private. This setting protects all future transactions, but the old ones are still available to the public

Step 3 – On the same screen tap on Past Transactions and change all to private.

Step 4 – Go back to the Privacy screen and tap on My Friends List. Switch from Public to Private and deactivate “Appear in other users’ friends’ list.

