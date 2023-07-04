More than 150 customers impacted by power outage in East Point

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of East Point experienced a “large-scale power outage” on Monday evening, according to the East Point Government Facebook page,

The outage began at 8 p.m. The estimated number of customers impacted is 159, according to the Facebook post.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and we are working to restore power as quickly as possible. This message will be updated as more specific information becomes available,” the City of East Point Government Facebook page said.

The estimated restoration time is 1 hour or more, according to the Facebook post.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

If you are experiencing an additional Power Outage, please call (404)-270-7010 or email poweroutage@eastpointcity.org to report it.

