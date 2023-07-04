Look Up Atlanta
Man arrested during burglary in DeKalb County, police say

An arrest has been made.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was arrested in the middle of a burglary in DeKalb County, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

Police say they responded to a burglary in progress at the Petro Food Mart at 4425 Flat Shoals Pkwy just after midnight July 3. Officers heard that the burglar was in the attic of the business and promptly set up a perimeter.

The man was taken into custody after calling out to police that he was surrendering, according to police. The man has not been identified and no charges have been specified.

