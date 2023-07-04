Man dies in shooting on Covington Highway in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has died after being shot in DeKalb County on Monday evening, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

Officers say they responded to a call around 8:15 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound on the 6600 block of Covington Highway.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died. The identity of the victim is unknown.

Homicide investigators are still working to uncover the motives behind the shooting.

