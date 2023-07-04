Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Miki Sudo successfully defends hot dog-eating title; stormy weather delays men’s contest

People wait in line ahead of the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in...
People wait in line ahead of the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.(AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Defending champion Miki Sudo forced down 39 1/2 hot dogs and buns to claim a ninth women’s title in Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, before stormy weather moved in and delayed the men’s competition.

Sudo beat Mayoi Ebihara’s 33 1/2 hot dogs in 10 minutes Tuesday in a contest that appeared to be much closer until the final count was announced. The unofficial real-time counter showed the two women tied throughout much of the competition. A final count of plates settled the score.

Sudo, 37, was disappointed in her winning total, which was nine hot dogs short of her all-time high. She said competition from the 27-year-old Ebihara had thrown her off.

“The first couple minutes, I found myself watching her, which I never want to do. I never want to be distracted by the other competitors,” Sudo, of Port Richey, Florida, said after the competition. “Watching her, I fumbled my hands. I got stuck with a big burp early on but was able to correct.”

Champion Joey “Jaws” Chestnut is in search of a 16th title in the men’s division.

The annual contest on New York City’s Coney Island boardwalk drew competitors from England, Canada, South Korea, Japan, Brazil and Australia, according to ESPN.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police sirens
1 man, 1 woman identified as victims of deadly I-20 East crash in Atlanta
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Travelers wait in line at the departure area check-in at the United Airlines terminal at Los...
Metro Atlanta family stuck in airport for days during travel nightmare
Police investigating deadly shooting on Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County
19-year-old man identified as deadly Wesley Chapel Road shooting victim
Independence Day
These are the fireworks laws in Georgia

Latest News

6-year-old boy falls 40 feet from a zip line
Emma Tetewsky, 31, was reported missing June 26, prompting police to turn to the public for...
Woman rescued after days stuck in swampy area of state park
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, AP sources say
Senbere Teferi, who won the 2022 Peachtree Road Race, takes a wrong turn meters from the finish...
54th annual 2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race held in Atlanta