Peachtree City celebrates July 4th Parade 50th anniversary

Peachtree City celebrates 50th anniversary of July 4th Parade
By Rachel Aragon
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a parade that has spanned decades. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Peachtree City’s July 4th parade.

The annual tradition started as a small gathering in 1973. Fifty years later, thousands gather from all over to catch a glimpse of the patriotic parade.

“Everybody comes out and it’s not just one person, it’s a community effort,” a Peachtree resident said.

The event now draws in more than 10,000 people.

A handful of the parade participants included local first responders.

“We have over 120 units in this year’s parade as you can see the entire city comes out,” said Peachtree City Public Communications Specialist, André Walker.

Families wait for ours to watch the parade, a nearly two-mile stretch that has many celebrating our nation’s independence and a sense of community.

“Everyone is celebrating everyone is happy to come together,” said a woman who attended the parade with her family. “It represents family, represents community, represents freedom.”

