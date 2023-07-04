Superior Pets offers emotional support for Georgia veterans

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An initiative in metro Atlanta provides emotional support for veterans while giving cats and dogs a new home.

Superior Pets for Patriotic Vets pairs shelter animals with veterans for free. There have been 240 adoptions since the program began in 2017.

Veterans can browse through 200 animals from Cobb County Animal Services online and book an appointment to visit the potential pet. After filling out paperwork, they can take their new friend home.

Phil Anzalone, an Army Air Defense Veteran, adopted a dog through the program.

“This program has a lot more return on investment to the community than just handing out dogs,” said Anzalone.

After serving for four years, Anzalone is one of thousands of veterans still coping with stress after service.

“There’s so much stress in life, whether you’re a young veteran or older veteran. Having a companion that keeps you young by playing with you and just having somebody there to reduce the stress of everyday life is a real blessing,” he explained.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, 20 to 30 percent of veterans live with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Pets can reduce cortisol levels, anxiety, and stress. They can also improve sleep and provide much-needed companionship.

The initiative is sponsored by Superior Plumbing.

More information about the program can be found here: Free pet adoptions for Veterans: Superior Pets for Patriotic Vets | Cobb County Georgia

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.