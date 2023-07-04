Look Up Atlanta
VIDEO: Peachtree Road Race favorite makes shocking mistake during final stretch

2022 Peachtree Road Race winner Senbere Teferi takes wrong turn just before finish line in 2023 race
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It was a last-minute heartbreak that cost a top pick of the 2023 Peachtree Road Race Elite Women’s race a second consecutive win.

Ethiopian runner Senbere Teferi, who won in 2022, was the clear favorite this year.

However, during the final stretch toward the finish line on 10th Street, Teferi followed a police motorcycle down the wrong street. You see her quickly turn and head back onto the correct path.

Because of the error, Hailyu Fotyen Tesfay took first place with an unofficial time of 30:44. Teferi finished in third place.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

