4 charged with RICO, accused of conspiring in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Four people face multiple charges in connection to an alleged scheme to steal money from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced.

On June 27, 45-year-old Corey Alston, 49-year-old Toyao Andrews, 41-year-old Quinton Tate, and 60-year-old Shawn Williams were indicted on charges of violating the RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act), according to a news release.

In addition, Boston said that Alston, Andrews, Tate, and Williams each face conspiracy to defraud the state, false statements, theft by deception, and bribery charges.

According to a news release, Williams and Andrews worked for the DCA together and are accused of conspiring to defraud the agency by “approving a contract for cleaning services at a DCA satellite office with a company that Andrews owned. More than $64,000 was paid to the cleaning company from 2017-2019.

According to an investigation, in 2019 Alston “learned the DCA was looking for a vendor to develop an online tool for the agency. When the state rejected his company’s request to be an authorized vendor, defendants Alston, Andrews, and Tate agreed to use Tate’s company instead,” according to a news release.

Andrews was then accused of submitting invoices from Tate’s company for the online product that totaled $120,000.

“The former state employees named in this indictment were supposed to help low-income Georgians find safe, affordable housing. Instead, they allegedly used their positions to enrich themselves,” Boston said. “Anyone who violates the public’s trust and takes taxpayer dollars as their own will be held accountable and brought to justice.”

