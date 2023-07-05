Look Up Atlanta
After 2-year-old paralyzed in shooting, Atlanta mom takes legal action

“Last night was very horrific and very scary,” a neighbor who lived nearby told Atlanta News First.
By Hope Dean
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta mother is taking legal action after her 2-year-old daughter was shot and paralyzed.

On June 21, several people were shot in a parking lot along Maypop Lane at Arborside Apartment Homes in Decatur. One of the victims was Neziah Flood’s 2-year-old daughter, Harmonie. She suffered a spinal cord injury and is paralyzed from the waist down, according to a statement from her attorneys at Morgan & Morgan.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Triple shooting in Lithonia leaves 2-year-old in critical condition, police say

The attorneys will investigate if Aborside Apartment Homes had enough security to keep residents safe, the statement said. The shooters are still unknown.

“Senseless acts of violence like this one are made even more tragic when young children like Ms. Flood’s daughter are catastrophically injured,” Flood’s three attorneys — John Morgan, Evan Rosenberg and Michael Woodard — said in a statement. “This toddler will never walk again because the Arborside Apartment complex and its management company allegedly failed to have adequate security on their property despite clear notice of past problems.”

It is unclear what the past problems were. Flood declined to speak with Atlanta News First.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

