Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Alpharetta police looking for people of interest in assault

Alpharetta police say a man was assaulted with a belt in the Avalon mixed-use development.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Alpharetta police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an assault on May 12.

Alpharetta police say a man was assaulted with a belt in the Avalon mixed-use development. He reportedly confronted a man and a woman “engaged in illegal activity.”

The man then beat him with a belt before leaving the area, according to the police.

The victim was hospitalized due to his injuries.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fourth of July fireworks displays
Here’s where to watch 4th of July fireworks in metro Atlanta
police sirens
1 man, 1 woman identified as victims of deadly I-20 East crash in Atlanta
The 2023 Peachtree Road Race
The 2023 Peachtree Road Race | Latest updates, pictures & more
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Stockbridge, GA, to host July 4th concert that's expected to draw thousands
City of Stockbridge expects thousands to attend 4th of July extravaganza

Latest News

Sig Sauer handgun
Man hospitalized after being shot in Troup County, police say
‘Atlanta has lost a lion’: Former Fulton County Superior Court judge dies
Alpharetta police looking for people of interest in assault
Police lights generic
Atlanta police looking for men who reportedly broke into gaming machines