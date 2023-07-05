Alpharetta police looking for people of interest in assault

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Alpharetta police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an assault on May 12.

Alpharetta police say a man was assaulted with a belt in the Avalon mixed-use development. He reportedly confronted a man and a woman “engaged in illegal activity.”

The man then beat him with a belt before leaving the area, according to the police.

The victim was hospitalized due to his injuries.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.