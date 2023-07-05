‘Atlanta has lost a lion’: Former Fulton County Superior Court judge dies

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A retired Fulton County Superior Court judge has died, his family said.

Marvin S. Arrington, Sr. died on Wednesday morning, the statement said. He was at home and surrounded by family.

“Even in this time of mourning, we are grateful for his loving dedication as a committed father and grandfather, and for his example of a lifetime of service,” his family said in the statement.

82-year-old Arrington was also the former City of Atlanta Council president. He graduated from Clark College and became one of Emory University Law School’s first Black graduates.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement that “Atlanta has lost a lion.”

I cannot, at this moment, think of a single person who loved Atlanta more than he loved us. Judge Arrington’s love of Atlanta came in the form of working hard to see his hometown grow into its greatness and pushing us to be better, to do better.

Marvin Arrington Jr. stopped by Atlanta News First in February to discuss the documentary “Bo Legs” which highlights the life and work of Marvin Arrington Sr.

The family did not release Arrington’s cause of death. Details about his funeral arrangements will be announced later.

