WATCH: Atlanta police discuss weekend ‘targeted attacks’ after incendiary devices found

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are speaking out after “incendiary devices,” or objects used to start fires, were found outside of an old Atlanta Police Training Academy over the weekend.

Fire crews responded to a blaze inside the academy’s parking deck early Saturday morning. Photos show significant damage to APD’s motorcycles and the surrounding area.

It is unknown if authorities believe it is arson. The fire department’s investigation into the incident continues.

That same night, police said they responded to a vandalism call along the 800 block of Memorial Drive in southwest Atlanta, about six miles from the first incident. Three other Atlanta Police Department vehicles were found damaged. It is unclear whether the two incidents are connected.

The department has called a news conference for 11:30 a.m. to discuss “safety and targeted attacks” that happened over the weekend.

