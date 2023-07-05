Atlanta police looking for men who reportedly broke into gaming machines

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying people of interest in a larceny case.

Two men are accused of breaking into gaming machines at a convenience store at 2674 Campbellton Road SW on June 21 and stealing money. The two men reportedly used sledgehammers to break into the machines, police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

