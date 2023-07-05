Look Up Atlanta
Brookhaven dad survives after being impaled by tree while driving in storm

Tree crashed through the front window of a car.
Tree crashed through the front window of a car.(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov and Zac Summers
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is lucky to be alive after he was impaled by a tree while driving in a car with his family during a recent storm in Atlanta. Now, they are asking for help following the June 2 accident.

Anthony and his wife, Laura Sotelo, were driving when “an entire tree fell down” and crashed through their front window severely injuring Anthony.

“Our lives changed in the blink of a second,” Laura said. “In shock, we didn’t know the severity of the damage until my husband looked down and saw he got stabbed in the stomach twice by the large branch.”

Broken windshield of Anthony Sotelo's car.
Broken windshield of Anthony Sotelo's car.(Atlanta News First)

Laura said her husband pulled the branch out of his stomach. EMS arrived within minutes.

“He, I think, out of pure adrenaline ended up removing the branch – and I was just like keep pressure, keep pressure. I know that’s the first thing you’re supposed to do,” she told Atlanta News First.

Anthony went into emergency surgery and “doctors were able to repair his hernia while they had him open,” according to the family statement. Incredibly, the branch missed Anthony’s major organs.

“We just think about the what-ifs,” Laura said. “What if it was bigger, longer, stronger, more branches? It could’ve been so so much worse. We’re grateful to be alive. Who can say that after such a freak accident.”

Anthony is expected to miss work for at least two weeks. Click here to contribute to a fundraiser for him.

