Crash involving cheese-carrying truck, firetruck shuts down I-285 in SE Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Interstate 285 was shut down for several hours Wednesday morning after a truck carrying cheese crashed into an Atlanta firetruck, spilling its contents and injuring three firefighters.

Cheese debris could be seen scattered across the I-285 eastbound near Jonesboro Road as many morning commuters hit the road.

Police say the crash happened around 12:40 a.m. Three firefighters reported minor injuries, but are expected to be okay.

The condition of the truck driver transporting cheese remains unknown.

All lanes have been reopened.

