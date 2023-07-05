Look Up Atlanta
Crisp County deputy shot to death after traffic stop

The suspect got away in the patrol car.
Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy killed in the line of duty
By Hope Dean
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CORDELE Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Crisp County sheriff’s deputy died Wednesday morning after what appeared to be a traffic stop.

At around 3:40 a.m., the unnamed deputy “met with evil” when he pulled a vehicle over in the middle of the roadway on the 1300 block of Highway 280 W, Sheriff H.W. “Billy” Hancock said.

The suspect shot the deputy, took his patrol car and sped away, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The deputy was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Law enforcement chased the suspect through multiple Georgia counties, the statement said. He was eventually stopped and arrested on I-475 near Macon. The car they were originally pulled over in had been reported stolen.

The suspect’s name has not been released. He was previously wanted for numerous burglaries, Hancock said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.

