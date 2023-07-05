Families of gun violence victims choose fellowship over fireworks on 4th of July

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Celebrating the Fourth of July is tough for Aaliyah Strong. While fireworks bring her friends and family entertainment, they bring her a lot of anxiety.

“I was there when it happened, so it just brings back a lot of bad memories honestly,” Strong said.

In February 2022 her fiancé, Ty Ross, was gunned down at Encore Hookah Bar and Bistro while working security. Strong witnessed the whole thing and says the sound of fireworks are triggering, and too similar to gun shots.

Since his death, Strong launched her own non-profit that helps other families impacted by gun violence. It’s called Tyme To Thrive Beyond Grief.

She helps connect people with counselors, support groups, and community, especially on hard days like the 4th of July.

“Today I decided to just cook out and do a little bit more to kind of ease the mood,” Strong said.

Tuesday night Strong invited families to her home who have been through similar traumatic situations. They played games, ate food, and enjoyed other quiet Independence Day activities, all while remembering their loved ones and protecting their own mental health.

“I just hope that a lot of families out there who, you know the 4th may be difficult for, they find something that makes them happy or that makes this holiday go a little smoother for them,” Strong said.

