Father survives after being impaled by tree while driving in storm

Tree crashed through the front window of a car.
Tree crashed through the front window of a car.(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is lucky to be alive after he was impaled by a tree while driving in a car with his family during a recent storm in Atlanta. Now, they are asking for help following the June 2 accident.

According to an online fundraiser, Anthony and his wife, Laura Ann Sotelo, were driving when “an entire tree fell down” and crashed through their front window severely injuring Anthony.

“Our lives changed in the blink of a second,” Laura Ann said. “In shock, we didn’t know the severity of the damage until my husband looked down and saw he got stabbed in the stomach twice by the large branch.”

Broken windshield of Anthony Sotelo's car.
Broken windshield of Anthony Sotelo's car.(Atlanta News First)

Anthony went into emergency surgery and “doctors were able to repair his hernia while they had him open,” according to the family statement.

“We are asking for the community to come together and support us in any way they can to help us be able to afford to pay our medical bills, rent, utilities, and daily living expenses,” Laura Ann said.

Click here to contribute to the fundraiser.

