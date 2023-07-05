Look Up Atlanta
First Alert Forecast: Few showers this morning, more storms this afternoon

An isolated storm could be strong to severe
By Courteney Jacobazzi and Rodney Harris
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Wednesday starts warm, muggy, and slightly unsettled with a few showers around to kick off the day.

Thanks to the morning rain and more scattered storms on the way this afternoon, temperatures will top out slightly cooler than the days past in the upper 80s rather than low 90s.

Our coverage of showers and storms today will increase after lunch time, which could lead to a stormy evening commute tonight.

This week the forecast is pretty much a rinse and repeat, with Summer time afternoon storms and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Our coverage of rain as we head into the weekend sits between 40-50%, so while you don’t need to cancel any weekend plans, just be sure to be weather aware -- if thunder roars, head indoors!

Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.
Storms possible this afternoon. Some could be on the strong side with gusty wind and heavy rain.
Typical Summer-like week with afternoon showers and storms each day and highs in the upper 80s...
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

