Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Fry’s hit in 10th ends Braves’ winning streak; Cleveland beats Atlanta 6-5

Cleveland Guardians' David Fry watches his game-winning single in the tenth inning of a...
Cleveland Guardians' David Fry watches his game-winning single in the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - David Fry had a game-ending hit and the Cleveland Guardians stopped the Atlanta Braves’ nine-game winning streak with a 6-5 victory in 10 innings Tuesday night.

Fry drove an 0-1 pitch over the head of left fielder Eddie Rosario to score José Ramírez from third base. Braves closer Raisel Iglesias (3-3) intentionally walked Andrés Giménez, bringing Fry to the plate with two outs.

Guardians center fielder Myles Straw threw out Sam Hilliard at the plate to keep the game tied in the top of the inning. Hilliard was the automatic runner and took third on a fly ball. Straw fielded Eddie Rosario’s line drive and made a perfect throw to Fry at the plate for the double play.

Ennyel De Los Santos (4-1) pitched the 10th for Cleveland.

Atlanta had won 17 of 18 and 24 of 27. The Braves, who have eight All-Stars, own MLB’s best record (57-28).

Amed Rosario drove in four runs, including a go-ahead single in the seventh. Ozzie Albies, who hit a two-run homer in the fifth, tied the game with a leadoff homer in the ninth off closer Emmanuel Clase.

Ronald Acuña Jr. stole his 41st base of the season for the Braves in their four-run fifth, but the bullpen couldn’t hold a 4-2 lead.

Amed Rosario hit a two-run double in the third that gave Cleveland an early lead. Atlanta went ahead in the fifth, but Rosario’s leadoff homer in the sixth that cut Atlanta’s lead to 4-3.

Steven Kwan’s single tied the game in the seventh. He stole second and scored when Rosario slapped a single through the right side.

The Braves didn’t have a hit against Cleveland ace Shane Bieber until the fourth inning before scoring four times in the fifth to erase a 2-0 deficit. Albies’ home run tied the game. Travis d’Arnaud’s RBI single gave Atlanta the lead and Eddie Rosario added a run-scoring double.

Acuña started the fifth-inning rally with a one-out single. The hit extended Acuña’s hitting streak to 15 games, and he stole second. Albies followed with a towering drive to right. Atlanta’s No. 2 hitter has 22 homers this season.

Bieber pitched out of bases-loaded jam in the first, but the Braves’ offense eventually caught up to him. He was charged with four runs, allowed six hits and issued a career-high five walks. Bieber threw 97 pitches in 4 2/3 innings.

Acuña drew a leadoff walk in the first and Albies was awarded first base on catcher’s interference by Cam Gallagher. Matt Olson walked with one out to load the bases, but d’Arnaud struck out and Marcell Ozuna lined out to right, ending Bieber’s 23-pitch inning.

Acuña also singled in the sixth. The four-time All-Star outfielder is the first player to reach 20 home runs, 40 stolen bases and 50 RBIs before the All-Star break.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police sirens
1 man, 1 woman identified as victims of deadly I-20 East crash in Atlanta
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Travelers wait in line at the departure area check-in at the United Airlines terminal at Los...
Metro Atlanta family stuck in airport for days during travel nightmare
Fourth of July fireworks displays
Here’s where to watch 4th of July fireworks in metro Atlanta
Police investigating deadly shooting on Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County
19-year-old man identified as deadly Wesley Chapel Road shooting victim

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., left, and Marcell Ozuna, right, celebrate after defeating the...
Acuña, Olson have Braves on a roll with majors’ most powerful lineup
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. watches his solo home run, next to Minnesota Twins catcher...
Acuña hits 2 HRs as power-hitting Braves keep rolling, beat Ryan, Twins 6-2
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., left, and Marcell Ozuna, right, celebrate after defeating the...
Ozuna, Acuña hit homers to back Strider’s 10 strikeouts as Braves top Twins 4-1
Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II dives into third base on a triple against the Cincinnati Reds...
Olson’s go-ahead homer helps Braves earn another wild 7-6 victory over the Reds