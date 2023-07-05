Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Georgia military and first responder families gifted free wedding dresses

Partnership Brides Across America
Partnership Brides Across America(Partnership Brides Across America)
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Picking out a wedding dress is an experience many women dream of for years. It’s a partnership with Brides Across America

“Women just aren’t selfish. Helping them take that moment and recognize that they are worth being selfish for is just worth doing,” said Renee Goodman, the owner of Bel Fiore Bridal in Marietta.

About 20 brides have signed up to search the shop for their wedding dresses today. It’s a partnership with Brides Across America.

“They send us a list of brides that have registered and been approved and you book an appointment with us to come in and get your free gown,” said Goodman.

The women at the store today are in the military, frontline healthcare workers during COVID, first responders, or marrying someone who is.

“What I want every bride to feel is just respected, beautiful, appreciated. Maybe the appreciation is a little bit higher today than normal because they are people who are sacrificing or at home worrying about loved ones who are sacrificing and that is a sacrifice in itself,” said Goodman.

This is a one-day event. You can check the Brides Across America website for other events in the area.

TO FIND THE NEXT EVENT

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fourth of July fireworks displays
Here’s where to watch 4th of July fireworks in metro Atlanta
police sirens
1 man, 1 woman identified as victims of deadly I-20 East crash in Atlanta
The 2023 Peachtree Road Race
The 2023 Peachtree Road Race | Latest updates, pictures & more
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Stockbridge, GA, to host July 4th concert that's expected to draw thousands
City of Stockbridge expects thousands to attend 4th of July extravaganza

Latest News

‘A one in a million chance’ | Two brothers battle same kind of cancer
A proposed law is expected to soon be re-introduced in the Kentucky legislature that would...
Haralson Co. Sheriff’s Office search for person who shot man in the foot
Jake Vickers and Beth Vickers
‘A one in a million chance’ | Two brothers battle same kind of cancer
Atlanta Mayor says ‘anarchists’ to blame for recent vandalism