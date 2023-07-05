Georgia military and first responder families gifted free wedding dresses

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Picking out a wedding dress is an experience many women dream of for years. It’s a partnership with Brides Across America

“Women just aren’t selfish. Helping them take that moment and recognize that they are worth being selfish for is just worth doing,” said Renee Goodman, the owner of Bel Fiore Bridal in Marietta.

About 20 brides have signed up to search the shop for their wedding dresses today. It’s a partnership with Brides Across America.

“They send us a list of brides that have registered and been approved and you book an appointment with us to come in and get your free gown,” said Goodman.

The women at the store today are in the military, frontline healthcare workers during COVID, first responders, or marrying someone who is.

“What I want every bride to feel is just respected, beautiful, appreciated. Maybe the appreciation is a little bit higher today than normal because they are people who are sacrificing or at home worrying about loved ones who are sacrificing and that is a sacrifice in itself,” said Goodman.

This is a one-day event. You can check the Brides Across America website for other events in the area.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.