Haralson Co. Sheriff’s Office search for person who shot man in the foot

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Haralson County man is wanted for aggravated assault after allegedly shooting another man in the foot, according to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Hodges allegedly shot his girlfriend’s brother in the foot after an argument around 5 a.m. on July 5. Hodges had gotten into an argument with the man several hours earlier, and the shooting reportedly happened when the victim returned to the house where the argument occurred to get something from a car.

The argument allegedly resumed and got physical, at which point Hodges shot the man.

The victim was hospitalized.

William Hodges is described as a 40-year-old white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office.

