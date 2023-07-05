Look Up Atlanta
Job seekers! Cobb County government is hiring amid staffing shortage

The county spent millions to recruit and retain, but it hasn’t worked as well as planned
Job opening numbers continue to increase, which leaves the county with its hands tied even after spending millions in hopes to fix the problem.
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you need a job, you may want to consider working for the Cobb County Government.

County Communications Director Ross Cavitt said they are in desperate need of people to fill hundreds of mid-range positions.

“IT techs, code enforcement officers, DOT engineers, those are the positions we are having trouble finding people. Police, fire, and sheriff’s office are constantly holding hiring fairs,” said Cavitt.

The county just spent millions of dollars to increase wages and add incentives. It worked for 911 dispatch positions, but it didn’t work evenly across all departments.

“It’s just difficult in public safety to hire people. it’s a difficult environment for them to come into no matter really what the pay is,” said Cavitt.

Oftentimes, people would come and then leave after finding something more lucrative. Now, the county fears the staffing crisis could have a trickle-down effect on services.

“When it comes to keeping our roads repaired and keeping our infrastructure in place and keeping the services that people demand in the county, such as our court system and the public safety, it’s hard when you can’t keep our staffing levels where they need to be,” said Cavitt.

Cavitt said they will begin to look at innovative ways to try to attract the best candidates for the jobs.

