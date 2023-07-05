Job seekers! Cobb County government is hiring amid staffing shortage

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you need a job, you may want to consider working for the Cobb County Government.

County Communications Director Ross Cavitt said they are in desperate need of people to fill hundreds of mid-range positions.

“IT techs, code enforcement officers, DOT engineers, those are the positions we are having trouble finding people. Police, fire, and sheriff’s office are constantly holding hiring fairs,” said Cavitt.

The county just spent millions of dollars to increase wages and add incentives. It worked for 911 dispatch positions, but it didn’t work evenly across all departments.

“It’s just difficult in public safety to hire people. it’s a difficult environment for them to come into no matter really what the pay is,” said Cavitt.

Oftentimes, people would come and then leave after finding something more lucrative. Now, the county fears the staffing crisis could have a trickle-down effect on services.

“When it comes to keeping our roads repaired and keeping our infrastructure in place and keeping the services that people demand in the county, such as our court system and the public safety, it’s hard when you can’t keep our staffing levels where they need to be,” said Cavitt.

Cavitt said they will begin to look at innovative ways to try to attract the best candidates for the jobs.

