Kennesaw State University student dies two weeks after being pulled from ocean

By Hope Dean
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Kennesaw State University student from Acworth has died nearly two weeks after he was pulled from the ocean in South Carolina.

Daniel Rowe, 18, died on Monday, the Horry County Coroner’s Office told Atlanta News First’s sister station WMBF. He was originally rescued from the water on June 20 near 12th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach.

The drowning was determined to be accidental, they said.

According to the organizer of an online fundraiser, Rowe was in Myrtle Beach with friends on a summer break trip. He reportedly suffered brain injuries after trying to rescue a drowning friend.

The fundraiser has been set up to help bring Rowe’s body back to Georgia and cover other funeral expenses.

Rowe had just finished his freshman year of college.

