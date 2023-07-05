Man hospitalized after being shot in Troup County, police say

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was hospitalized after being shot on I-85 in Troup County on July 4, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded to the mile 16 marker on I-85 northbound after 7 p.m. They reportedly found two people standing outside of a car, with a man inside the car suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to the sheriff’s office, Roderick Hurst hit Renee Savage in the head with an object while she was driving the car. Savage then shot Hurst with a handgun. The third person was not involved in the shooting, police said.

Hurst was rushed to a hospital. No charges have been filed.

