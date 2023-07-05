Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man hospitalized after being shot in Troup County, police say

Police sirens (Generic photo)
Police sirens (Generic photo)(Atlanta News First)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was hospitalized after being shot on I-85 in Troup County on July 4, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded to the mile 16 marker on I-85 northbound after 7 p.m. They reportedly found two people standing outside of a car, with a man inside the car suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to the sheriff’s office, Roderick Hurst hit Renee Savage in the head with an object while she was driving the car. Savage then shot Hurst with a handgun. The third person was not involved in the shooting, police said.

Hurst was rushed to a hospital. No charges have been filed.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fourth of July fireworks displays
Here’s where to watch 4th of July fireworks in metro Atlanta
police sirens
1 man, 1 woman identified as victims of deadly I-20 East crash in Atlanta
The 2023 Peachtree Road Race
The 2023 Peachtree Road Race | Latest updates, pictures & more
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Stockbridge, GA, to host July 4th concert that's expected to draw thousands
City of Stockbridge expects thousands to attend 4th of July extravaganza

Latest News

Atlanta police are looking into a shooting near the Five Points MARTA station.
Person shot near Five Points MARTA station, police say
‘Atlanta has lost a lion’: Former Fulton County Superior Court judge dies
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Alpharetta police looking for people of interest in assault
Alpharetta police looking for people of interest in assault