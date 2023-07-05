Look Up Atlanta
‘A one in a million chance’ | Two brothers battle same kind of cancer
By Amanda Rose
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “Total disbelief. How could one family go through the same thing twice,” said Beth Vickers.

A one in a million chance. That’s how rare doctors at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta say it is that two siblings in the same family are diagnosed with leukemia.

And yet, the Vickers family is back at the hospital fighting the uphill battle once again.

Jake Vickers is 13 years old.

He was diagnosed with the disease at 11-years-old, the same age his brother Austin received his diagnosis more than a decade ago.

“You question everything. You know, what could I have done different? What did I feed him that caused this? What did I expose him to that caused the cancer? And unfortunately, there are no answers to that,” said Beth Vickers, the boys’ mother.

The nightmare has seemed never ending for their mother, Beth.

At one point, Jake caught a common cold that left him hospitalized for nearly two months, much of that time spent on a ventilator.

Beth’s worst fear, a possibility.

“That I would lose him too. That we would be saying our goodbyes once again and that was very, very hard. So, we fought super hard, lots and lots and lots of prayers,” she said.

A similar infection took Austin from his mom and brother in 2007. Now, with Jake facing six more months of chemotherapy, mom is doing what she can remain positive.

“Why us, that was my immediate reaction. Why us again. And then I had to stop and say God has this journey laid out for us for a reason. He wants us to tell our story,” Beth said.

Jake says he’s feeling better than ever.

“I can start getting my strength back, start playing sports again,” he said.

It’s a miracle the Vickers family is ever so grateful for, along with knowing older brother Austin is always watching over them.

“His story, his journey is not over. He’s got some more living, sharing. He’s got something God’s got planned for him that’s bigger than cancer,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

