Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Person shot near Five Points MARTA station, police say

Person shot near Five Points MARTA station, police say
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person was shot near the Five Points MARTA station Wednesday afternoon and taken to the hospital for treatment, Atlanta police said.

A detective on the scene told Atlanta News First that two men got into an argument that escalated into gunfire. The other man is on the run, they said.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fourth of July fireworks displays
Here’s where to watch 4th of July fireworks in metro Atlanta
police sirens
1 man, 1 woman identified as victims of deadly I-20 East crash in Atlanta
The 2023 Peachtree Road Race
The 2023 Peachtree Road Race | Latest updates, pictures & more
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Stockbridge, GA, to host July 4th concert that's expected to draw thousands
City of Stockbridge expects thousands to attend 4th of July extravaganza

Latest News

‘A one in a million chance’ | Two brothers battle same kind of cancer
A proposed law is expected to soon be re-introduced in the Kentucky legislature that would...
Haralson Co. Sheriff’s Office search for person who shot man in the foot
Jake Vickers and Beth Vickers
‘A one in a million chance’ | Two brothers battle same kind of cancer
Partnership Brides Across America
Georgia military and first responder families gifted free wedding dresses
Atlanta Mayor says ‘anarchists’ to blame for recent vandalism