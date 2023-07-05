Person shot near Five Points MARTA station, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person was shot near the Five Points MARTA station Wednesday afternoon and taken to the hospital for treatment, Atlanta police said.

A detective on the scene told Atlanta News First that two men got into an argument that escalated into gunfire. The other man is on the run, they said.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.