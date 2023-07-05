Look Up Atlanta
Police looking for 21-year-old Atlanta woman who disappeared on 4th of July

Have you seen Victoria Young?
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for your help finding a 21-year-old missing woman after she disappeared on the 4th of July.

Victoria Allizette Young was last seen at her home along the 2000 block of Rhinehill Road SE at around 9:30 p.m.

She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. Young has black hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing a purple shit.

Atlanta police say Young has Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder as well as a developmental delay, a condition that sometimes impacts motor function, speech, language, and social interaction.

If you see her, you are urged to call 9-1-1 or the Atlanta Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

