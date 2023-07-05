Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Robbery suspect caught after returning to scene, Clayton Co. police say

Police said Mauricio Reynoldo Brandwell-Ramos robbed a woman before 8:30 a.m. June 21, then returned two hours later.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERDALE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to the Clayton County Police Department, a robbery suspect was caught after returning to the scene hours after the initial robbery.

Police said Mauricio Reynoldo Brandwell-Ramos robbed a woman on the 100 block of Aaron Court in Riverdale just before 8:30 a.m. on June 21. The victim said she was carrying groceries when Brandwell-Ramos allegedly held her at gunpoint and took the keys to her house and car. He then ran off.

About two hours later, Brandwell-Ramos reportedly returned to the home to steal the car. A neighbor called 911 and police arrived shortly afterward.

Brandwell-Ramos was charged with theft by taking, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, giving a false name and date of birth, and driving without a valid license.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fourth of July fireworks displays
Here’s where to watch 4th of July fireworks in metro Atlanta
police sirens
1 man, 1 woman identified as victims of deadly I-20 East crash in Atlanta
The 2023 Peachtree Road Race
The 2023 Peachtree Road Race | Latest updates, pictures & more
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Stockbridge, GA, to host July 4th concert that's expected to draw thousands
City of Stockbridge expects thousands to attend 4th of July extravaganza

Latest News

‘A one in a million chance’ | Two brothers battle same kind of cancer
A proposed law is expected to soon be re-introduced in the Kentucky legislature that would...
Haralson Co. Sheriff’s Office search for person who shot man in the foot
Jake Vickers and Beth Vickers
‘A one in a million chance’ | Two brothers battle same kind of cancer
Partnership Brides Across America
Georgia military and first responder families gifted free wedding dresses
Atlanta Mayor says ‘anarchists’ to blame for recent vandalism