Robbery suspect caught after returning to scene, Clayton Co. police say

RIVERDALE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to the Clayton County Police Department, a robbery suspect was caught after returning to the scene hours after the initial robbery.

Police said Mauricio Reynoldo Brandwell-Ramos robbed a woman on the 100 block of Aaron Court in Riverdale just before 8:30 a.m. on June 21. The victim said she was carrying groceries when Brandwell-Ramos allegedly held her at gunpoint and took the keys to her house and car. He then ran off.

About two hours later, Brandwell-Ramos reportedly returned to the home to steal the car. A neighbor called 911 and police arrived shortly afterward.

Brandwell-Ramos was charged with theft by taking, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, giving a false name and date of birth, and driving without a valid license.

