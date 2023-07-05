Shepherd Center patients find motivation on ‘Cardiac Hill’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you’ve run the Peachtree Road Race, you know the struggle of ‘Cardiac Hill.’

‘Cardiac Hill’ is a quarter-mile section of Peachtree Street with a 6% incline roughly halfway through the 10K race.

But to help ease the agony, patients from the Shepherd Center flank Peachtree Street cheering as racers go by.

The Shepherd Center is a non-profit hospital, founded in 1975, specializing in spinal cord and brain injury rehabilitation.

Race officials said the Shepherd Center has been a partner of the race for 41 years.

The patients are a welcomed motivator to the runners and wheelchair athletes.

Patients from the Shepherd Center find motivation on ‘Cardiac Hill’ of the Peachtree Road Race. (Shepherd Center)

But their presence has a symbiotic result, with patients also finding motivation from the racers.

“It was inspiring. Very inspiring. Those guys, man, how they come up that hill,” said Les Brindle, a patient at the Shepherd Center.

“You can’t take days off and still do that. Just means that I can’t take days off either,” said Brindle.

Brindle is recovering from a spinal cord injury suffered in a recent car crash.

“I guess I dozed off for a second. Ran off the road. Hit a tree. And when I woke up I couldn’t feel anything from my waist down,” said Brindle, who’s from southeastern North Carolina.

Brindle is scheduled to be discharged in mid-July before starting a rehab program with the Shepherd Center’s day program.

“I couldn’t even feel anything when I got here, now I can feel all the way down to my ankles. This place is amazing man, I’m telling you,” Brindle told Atlanta News First in an interview on Tuesday.

Brindle was wowed by the wheelchair athletes as they raced up ‘Cardiac Hill’ Tuesday morning.

“[I] Gotta get better. The only way you can is hard work. And when you see people work that hard, what I’m doing is really not that hard compared to what they’re doing,” Brindle said.

The Shepherd Center is the race sponsor for the wheelchair races.

The non-profit, private hospital is set to open 48 more beds in 2024 to extend its specialized care.

