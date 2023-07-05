Stabbed man shows up to Atlanta Airport, rushed to hospital

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is recovering in the hospital after police found him at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport with a stab wound to the chest.

Officers were called to the north terminal of the world’s busiest airport at around 4 a.m. When they got there, they found the injured man, describing him as intoxicated and uncooperative.

He was taken to Grady Hospital and is expected to be okay.

