Stabbed man shows up to Atlanta Airport, rushed to hospital

A television displays a "no guns" sign at the Transportation Security Administration security area at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is recovering in the hospital after police found him at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport with a stab wound to the chest.

Officers were called to the north terminal of the world’s busiest airport at around 4 a.m. When they got there, they found the injured man, describing him as intoxicated and uncooperative.

He was taken to Grady Hospital and is expected to be okay.

