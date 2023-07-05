Look Up Atlanta
Thousands pack Downtown Decatur for annual firework show

By Tori Cooper
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thousands of people packed Downtown Decatur Wednesday for the annual 4th of July firework show and parade.

Unfortunately, it rained on the parade that attempted to roll through town around 6 p.m., but that didn’t stop the fireworks from happening.

The sky lit up at 9 p.m. with all different colors while thousands looked up at the show.

Atlanta News First spoke to several people after the show to get their reactions.

“I thought it was an amazing show. First time coming out here and yeah, it just kept on coming!” Dorian Liriano said.

“Usually I go to Stone Mountain or other areas but this one was pretty nice. This one is my favorite, definitely my favorite!” Dania Kareem said.

“Happy 4th of July!” Liriano said.

Those who we spoke to said they appreciated that vendors were able to benefit from the firework show gathering. They are looking forward to celebrating in Downtown Decatur again next year.

