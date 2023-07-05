WATCH: Troup County officer saves 2 citizens from car engulfed in flames

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In just the nick of time, you could save someone’s life.

This happened to Troup County Deputy Carla Querry, who saved a man and a woman trapped in a car engulfed in flames. On June 30, storms raged through the area. Severe weather knocked down trees, created power outages, and caused multiple vehicle accidents in the area, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Querry was the first to arrive on the scene and worked to extinguish the fire until she heard the trapped civilians. With the help of passersby, she successfully pulled the victims from the vehicle before the flames could do more damage.

A few minutes later, Cpl. Gabe Garner arrived and helped Querry move the victims away from the growing fire. When Troup County firefighters got to the scene, they were able to extinguish the fire and treat the man and woman for their injuries.

The sheriff’s office recognized Querry’s heroic act, writing: “Were it not for the brave actions of Deputy Querry, we have no doubt this incident would have had a very different ending.”

