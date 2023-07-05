Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

WATCH: Troup County officer saves 2 citizens from car engulfed in flames

Truck catches on fire trapping 2 people.
By Eden Turner
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In just the nick of time, you could save someone’s life.

This happened to Troup County Deputy Carla Querry, who saved a man and a woman trapped in a car engulfed in flames. On June 30, storms raged through the area. Severe weather knocked down trees, created power outages, and caused multiple vehicle accidents in the area, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Querry was the first to arrive on the scene and worked to extinguish the fire until she heard the trapped civilians. With the help of passersby, she successfully pulled the victims from the vehicle before the flames could do more damage.

A few minutes later, Cpl. Gabe Garner arrived and helped Querry move the victims away from the growing fire. When Troup County firefighters got to the scene, they were able to extinguish the fire and treat the man and woman for their injuries.

The sheriff’s office recognized Querry’s heroic act, writing: “Were it not for the brave actions of Deputy Querry, we have no doubt this incident would have had a very different ending.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fourth of July fireworks displays
Here’s where to watch 4th of July fireworks in metro Atlanta
police sirens
1 man, 1 woman identified as victims of deadly I-20 East crash in Atlanta
The 2023 Peachtree Road Race
The 2023 Peachtree Road Race | Latest updates, pictures & more
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Stockbridge, GA, to host July 4th concert that's expected to draw thousands
City of Stockbridge expects thousands to attend 4th of July extravaganza

Latest News

The Duluth Police Department is looking for the public's help in identifying a deceased woman.
Woman’s body found last month unidentified, Duluth police release sketch
An Atlanta mother has hired Morgan & Morgan after her 2-year-old was shot and paralyzed in a...
After 2-year-old paralyzed in shooting, Atlanta mom takes legal action
Neziah Flood’s 2-year-old daughter, Harmonie, suffered a spinal cord injury after a shooting...
Harmonie before/after
Rapper Young Thug is on trial in a massive RICO case.
Young Thug, lawyers: Too many cops in ‘fortress-like’ courtroom
Photo of fire at Atlanta Police Training Academy
Atlanta police claim weekend arson was done by opponents of future training center