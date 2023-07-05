UPS negotiations take a nose dive as contract deadline closes in

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After marathon sessions, UPS negotiations appear to be headed toward collapse.

The UPS Teamsters National Negotiating Committee rejected a package offer from the parcel service giant, arguing it “didn’t address members’ needs.”

RELATED: 25 years after the last one, Teamsters approve strike against UPS

Among the union’s demands are higher pay, improvements to driver safety, an end to required overtime days and establishing Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a full holiday.

The union gave UPS until the end of June to deliver a tentative contract or the union would present its final offer. UPS responded at the time that it remains “at the table, ready to negotiate.”

But on Wednesday, Teamsters reiterated that a strike was “imminent,” claiming that UPS refused to give them a last, best, and final offer, essentially walking away from the bargaining table.

AFTER MARATHON SESSIONS, UPS NEGOTIATIONS COLLAPSE



Around 4AM, UPS walked away from the bargaining table after presenting an unacceptable offer to the Teamsters that did not address members’ needs. The UPS Teamsters Nat’l Negotiating Committee unanimously rejected the package pic.twitter.com/LKtjz4jI9I — Teamsters (@Teamsters) July 5, 2023

“This multibillion-dollar corporation has plenty to give American workers — they just don’t want to,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien. “UPS had a choice to make, and they have clearly chosen to go down the wrong road.”

Atlanta News First reached out to UPS, who responded with the following statement:

The Teamsters have stopped negotiating despite UPS’s historic offer that builds on our industry-leading pay. We have nearly a month left to negotiate. We have not walked away, and the union has a responsibility to remain at the table. Refusing to negotiate, especially when the finish line is in sight, creates significant unease among employees and customers and threatens to disrupt the U.S. economy. Only our non-union competitors benefit from the Teamsters’ actions. We’re proud of our offer. It delivers wins for our people. The Teamsters should return to the table to finalize this deal.

The UPS Teamsters contract, which expires July 31, covers more than 340,000 employees. Teamsters have repeatedly stated they would not work beyond the contract’s expiration date. No other negotiation plans have been announced.

Now, union workers are expected to move forward and vote on an agreement before a planned strike deadline on Aug. 1.

If the strike was to happen, it would be the largest single-employer strike in U.S. history, scrambling supply chains and impacting home deliveries for millions of customers.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.