Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

UPS negotiations take a nose dive as contract deadline closes in

The Atlanta-based carrier giant is negotiating with the Teamsters for a new contract.
The Atlanta-based carrier giant is negotiating with the Teamsters for a new contract.(Scott Areman | Courtesy UPS)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After marathon sessions, UPS negotiations appear to be headed toward collapse.

The UPS Teamsters National Negotiating Committee rejected a package offer from the parcel service giant, arguing it “didn’t address members’ needs.”

RELATED: 25 years after the last one, Teamsters approve strike against UPS

Among the union’s demands are higher pay, improvements to driver safety, an end to required overtime days and establishing Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a full holiday.

The union gave UPS until the end of June to deliver a tentative contract or the union would present its final offer. UPS responded at the time that it remains “at the table, ready to negotiate.”

But on Wednesday, Teamsters reiterated that a strike was “imminent,” claiming that UPS refused to give them a last, best, and final offer, essentially walking away from the bargaining table.

“This multibillion-dollar corporation has plenty to give American workers — they just don’t want to,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien. “UPS had a choice to make, and they have clearly chosen to go down the wrong road.”

Atlanta News First reached out to UPS, who responded with the following statement:

The UPS Teamsters contract, which expires July 31, covers more than 340,000 employees. Teamsters have repeatedly stated they would not work beyond the contract’s expiration date. No other negotiation plans have been announced.

Now, union workers are expected to move forward and vote on an agreement before a planned strike deadline on Aug. 1.

If the strike was to happen, it would be the largest single-employer strike in U.S. history, scrambling supply chains and impacting home deliveries for millions of customers.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fourth of July fireworks displays
Here’s where to watch 4th of July fireworks in metro Atlanta
police sirens
1 man, 1 woman identified as victims of deadly I-20 East crash in Atlanta
The 2023 Peachtree Road Race
The 2023 Peachtree Road Race | Latest updates, pictures & more
Stockbridge, GA, to host July 4th concert that's expected to draw thousands
City of Stockbridge expects thousands to attend 4th of July extravaganza
Senbere Teferi, who won the 2022 Peachtree Road Race, takes a wrong turn meters from the finish...
VIDEO: Peachtree Road Race favorite makes shocking mistake during final stretch

Latest News

Truck transporting cheese crashes into firetruck on I-285 near Jonesboro Road.
Crash involving cheese-carrying truck, firetruck shuts down I-285 in SE Atlanta
A television displays a "no guns" sign at the Transportation Security Administration security...
Stabbed man shows up to Atlanta Airport, rushed to hospital
Fireworks over Decatur
Thousands pack Downtown Decatur for annual firework show
Patients from the Shepherd Center find motivation on ‘Cardiac Hill’ of the Peachtree Road Race.
Shepherd Center patients find motivation on ‘Cardiac Hill’