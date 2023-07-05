Look Up Atlanta
Weather, wrong turn headline 54th annual AJC Peachtree Road Race

Finishers shirts for the 54th Annual Peachtree Road Race.
Finishers shirts for the 54th Annual Peachtree Road Race.(Joshua Skinner / Atlanta News First)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For most people, the Peachtree Road Race takes minutes or hours.

For Race Director Rich Kenah and the Atlanta Track Club, it takes a lot longer.

“Preparation is a marathon, really, an ultramarathon,” Kenah said. “It’s a year-long endeavor.”

In planning the world’s largest 10k road race, the goal is the same every year.

“You’re always chasing perfection,” he said. “There has never been a perfect Peachtree, but we always believe that we can get there.”

…and this year?

“I would say it was a great Peachtree...but it wasn’t perfect,” he admitted.

It all started well in Buckhead, but you could say it took a right turn near the end.

“The turn happened at the intersection of 10th St. and Taft. Racers were supposed to continue straight to the finish line for another hundred yards. But when the women’s leader, Senbere Taferi, got to the intersection point, she turned right to follow a police motorcycle. By the time she realized her mistake, it was too late.

The mistake cost Taferi four seconds and $7,000.

Kenah points the finger at himself.

“To say that I or the club should absolve itself of all ownership of that is just not the way we go,” he said.

But Kenah clearly can’t control that, nor can he control the second problem: the weather.

“500-600 people came across the line in a driving rainstorm,” he said.

Some people didn’t finish at all. To Kenah, they’re still finishers.

“We want to make sure that if they did not get to the finish line, that they get that trusted finisher shirt,” he said.

Now that the race is over, how much vacation is Kenah taking?

“Friday of this week,” he laughed. “We will start tomorrow and plan for the 55th running.”

