Woman’s body found last month unidentified, Duluth police release sketch

The Duluth Police Department is looking for the public's help in identifying a deceased woman.
The Duluth Police Department is looking for the public's help in identifying a deceased woman.
By Eden Turner
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman’s body was discovered in Duluth on June 2. Now, more than a month later, the Duluth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying her.

As shown in a sketch provided by police, the woman is believed to be a Black woman between 25 to 35 years old and is 5 feet 1 inches to 4 feet 5 inches inches tall, they said.

She also had multiple body piercings and an unidentifiable tattoo on her back.

If you have any information that could help identify this woman, contact the Duluth Police Department at (770) 497-5000.

