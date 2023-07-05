Young Thug, lawyers: Too many cops in ‘fortress-like’ courtroom

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With jury selection set to resume Monday in Young Thug’s massive organized crime trial, the rapper and his lawyers are reportedly complaining about what they believe is a too-heavy police presence in the courtroom.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Jeffery Lamar Williams’ (that’s Young Thug’s real name) and his legal team have called Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville’s courtroom a “fortress-like atmosphere.” According to the report, they believe the jury pool’s perception of the rapper is being negatively influenced.

His legal team, the website said, is also objecting to the fact that Young Thug is brought into the courtroom each day in a leg brace, a device used by police to impede running. They have requested a hearing to present evidence they said are contributing to an unfair trial environment.

Tuesday marked six months since jury selection began in Young Thug’s trial and not a single juror has been seated. Jury selection has already lasted longer than any other trial in Georgia history, and the trial itself - if it ever gets underway - could last for more than a year. Georgia’s longest jury selection and its longest trial both came in the Atlanta Public Schools teacher scandal of 2014-15.

Almost 1,000 potential jurors have been called since January, the summons call being part of the trial called voir dire, the process used by prosecutors and defenders to select a fair and impartial jury. During voir dire, the jury panel is questioned by both parties’ lawyers. The questions are intended to help the lawyers in the jury selection process. After voir dire, the jury is selected from the panel.

Jury selection in the trial has been repeatedly plagued by arrests, charges and disruptions. Last month, a Fulton County deputy was arrested on charges she had an “inappropriate relationship” with a defendant.

Christian Eppinger was severed from the case after deputies seized his attorney’s laptop a week before. Eppinger’s attorney, Eric Johnson, said the state believes his client used the laptop to communicate with Akeiba Koren Stanley, a Fulton deputy who was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal, violation of oath by public officer, conspiracy to commit a felony and reckless conduct.

Several of the court-appointed defense attorneys in the trial recently raised concerns about their low wages and extremely high workloads. As a result of the pressure and the trial’s high international profile, the Georgia Public Defender Council raised the attorneys’ $15,000 flat rate to a monthly increase capped $55,000. This came after one of those attorneys, Angela D’Williams, sent a subpoena to the head of the agency in order to discuss the pay.

The rapper has been in jail for more than a year awaiting trial on numerous RICO-related charges; attorney Brian Steel heads up the rapper’s legal team, and has filed several motions to free his client on bond.

Williams is facing eight criminal counts under a federal law that was originally enacted to fight organized crime.

