11-year-old recovering after devastating baseball practice injury

Donnie Koval, 11, was seriously injured after being hit in the face at a baseball practice earlier this week. (Source: KKTV)
By Lauren Watson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A Colorado boy is in the hospital after suffering a serious injury while practicing baseball on Monday evening.

The Koval family told KKTV that their 11-year-old son named Donnie was hit in the face with a line drive while practicing with his brother.

They said Donnie suffered multiple facial fractures to his forehead and to his orbital sockets.

“Our beloved young athlete, Donnie Koval, suffered a devastating injury during practice that left him hospitalized,” Zeb Vargas wrote on a GoFundMe account set up on Donnie’s behalf.

Vargas started the fundraiser on Tuesday asking for donations to “help cover the mounting medical expenses” for the 11-year-old.

According to Donnie’s father, Branden Koval, his son needed immediate medical attention after suffering the injury, including specialized surgeries that have continued Wednesday.

“We are coming together to rally around Donnie and his family as they navigate this challenging time,” Vargas wrote.

