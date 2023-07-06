Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th

A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.(Kristie Lloyd Photography/Williamson Medical Center)
By Tony Garcia and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A baby in Tennessee is getting recognition for coming into the world with a bang, just in time for Independence Day.

The child was born this week at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin and weighed an impressive 13.2 pounds.

Congratulations to the mother and hats off to the staff at Williamson Medical Center’s OB, NICU, and maternity departments.

According to Guinness World Records, Anna “Babe” Bates was the heaviest baby born in the United States. She was born in Ohio at 22 lbs. on Jan. 19, 1879.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The beach is full of visitors, but inside the water, a danger could be lurking.
Kennesaw State University student dies two weeks after being pulled from ocean
police sirens generic photo
23 people charged for having party in stranger’s Gwinnett County home
Crisp County Deputy Tyee Browne
Crisp County deputy shot to death after traffic stop
police sirens
1 man, 1 woman identified as victims of deadly I-20 East crash in Atlanta
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations

Latest News

Houston police said prosecutors have declined to bring false report charges against Janie...
Texas man reported missing as a teen in 2015 returned home the next day, police say
President Joe Biden speaks during a stop at a solar manufacturing company that's part of his...
Biden makes his economic case in deep-red South Carolina, says his policies add jobs in GOP-led states
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg welcomes users to Threads.
What to know about Threads, Meta’s new Twitter rival
ANF - Breaking News
2 shot near DeKalb County strip mall, police say
This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, shows the logo for Meta's new app...
What is Threads? Here’s what you need to know about the new social platform