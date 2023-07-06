2 shot near DeKalb County strip mall, police say
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At least two people were shot near a strip mall in DeKalb County.
Police tell us it happened at 2167 Flat Shoals Road. This appears to be near a barbershop, some sort of lounge and a Food World store.
They said two men in their 20s had multiple gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Atlanta News First is working to learn more about what led to the shooting. We have a crew heading to the scene and will update as we learn more.
