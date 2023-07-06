Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

2 shot near DeKalb County strip mall, police say

ANF - Breaking News
ANF - Breaking News(WANF)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At least two people were shot near a strip mall in DeKalb County.

Police tell us it happened at 2167 Flat Shoals Road. This appears to be near a barbershop, some sort of lounge and a Food World store.

They said two men in their 20s had multiple gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Atlanta News First is working to learn more about what led to the shooting. We have a crew heading to the scene and will update as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The beach is full of visitors, but inside the water, a danger could be lurking.
Kennesaw State University student dies two weeks after being pulled from ocean
police sirens generic photo
23 people charged for having party in stranger’s Gwinnett County home
Crisp County Deputy Tyee Browne
Crisp County deputy shot to death after traffic stop
police sirens
1 man, 1 woman identified as victims of deadly I-20 East crash in Atlanta
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations

Latest News

This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, shows the logo for Meta's new app...
What is Threads? Here’s what you need to know about the new social platform
Spanning 100,000 square feet, the state-of-the-art Atlanta hub establishes direct connections...
Shipping company DHL opens southeastern hub in Atlanta
A Church's Chicken restaurant on Bankhead Highway failed its health inspection and then...
Church’s Chicken permanently closes in Atlanta after failing health inspection
Michelle Scott, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, credited the procedure with...
Popular breast cancer reconstruction procedure could soon be harder to get