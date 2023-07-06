Look Up Atlanta
21K traffic stops made, 500 crashes reported in Georgia over 4th of July weekend

((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, Georgia State Patrol troopers investigated more than 500 crashes over the Fourth of July holiday period.

Nine of those crashes resulted in 18 deaths. Deaths were reported by the Atlanta Police Department, DeKalb County Police Department, Dougherty County Police Department, Glynn County Police Department, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the DPS said.

More than 260 injuries were also reported and officers made almost 21,000 traffic stops. The stops resulted in 12,000 citations and 15,000 warnings.

The Fourth of July holiday period last from June 30 at 6 p.m. to July at 11:59 p.m.

