34 people arrested for boating under the influence over holiday weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, 34 people were arrested for boating under the influence across the state during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

No drownings or boating accidents were reported, according to the Georgia DNR.

Authorities have urged swimming safety and boating safety.

“We want people to keep exercising safety you know and making sure you are wearing your life jacket every second they are around water,” said Mark Mckinnon of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Georgia DNR shared the following tips for anyone heading to the water:

Don’t take your eyes off small children

Arm floaties are not recommended for children, as they can provide a false sense of security and come off or deflate

Always swim with a buddy

Swim in supervised areas only

Know your swimming limits

Obey “No Diving” signs that indicate the area is unsafe for headfirst entries. Enter feet-first into water if you don’t know the depth

Don’t swim while impaired. Alcohol clouds judgment and can impact coordination and body temperature

