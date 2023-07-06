Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

34 people arrested for boating under the influence over holiday weekend

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, 34 people were arrested for boating under the influence across the state during the holiday weekend.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, 34 people were arrested for boating under the influence across the state during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

No drownings or boating accidents were reported, according to the Georgia DNR.

Authorities have urged swimming safety and boating safety.

“We want people to keep exercising safety you know and making sure you are wearing your life jacket every second they are around water,” said Mark Mckinnon of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Georgia DNR shared the following tips for anyone heading to the water:

  • Don’t take your eyes off small children
  • Arm floaties are not recommended for children, as they can provide a false sense of security and come off or deflate
  • Always swim with a buddy
  • Swim in supervised areas only
  • Know your swimming limits
  • Obey “No Diving” signs that indicate the area is unsafe for headfirst entries. Enter feet-first into water if you don’t know the depth
  • Don’t swim while impaired. Alcohol clouds judgment and can impact coordination and body temperature

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fourth of July fireworks displays
Here’s where to watch 4th of July fireworks in metro Atlanta
police sirens
1 man, 1 woman identified as victims of deadly I-20 East crash in Atlanta
The 2023 Peachtree Road Race
The 2023 Peachtree Road Race | Latest updates, pictures & more
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Stockbridge, GA, to host July 4th concert that's expected to draw thousands
City of Stockbridge expects thousands to attend 4th of July extravaganza

Latest News

The Duluth Police Department is looking for the public's help in identifying a deceased woman.
Woman’s body found last month unidentified, Duluth police release sketch
Truck catches on fire trapping 2 people
WATCH: Troup County deputy saves 2 people from car in flames
Woman’s body found last month unidentified, Duluth police release sketch
2-year-old paralyzed in DeKalb shooting