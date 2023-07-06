Atlanta hospitality workers celebrated and supported during ‘Industry Night’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A designated night for Atlanta’s hospitality industry will also highlight a local non-profit dedicated to helping service workers in crisis.

The businesses at The Works in Atlanta’s West Midtown neighborhood recently created what they’re calling Industry Night.

“Hospitality workers of Atlanta and just all over the country are really the heartbeat of any great city,” said Josh Rossmeisl, founder of Your 3rd Spot.

The weekly event is held every Monday night when most service workers have the day off. Local bartenders, waiters, cooks, and people in the service industry are invited to patronize businesses at The Works, an 80-acre mixed-use development, at a discounted price.

Also being represented each Monday, Atlanta-based Giving Kitchen, which helps service workers when times are tough.

“The funds are available. They are incredibly helpful,” said Rossmeisl. “They’re very resourceful in supporting our industry brothers and sisters, but not a lot of people know about them. Not a lot of hospitality workers know that they exist.”

Giving Kitchen was started in 2012. The nonprofit helps service workers in crisis by way of emergency assistance through financial support. Also, by connecting them to available community resources.

They’re always accepting donations and during the month of July when you donate your donation is being matched. You can visit Giving Kitchen’s website here.

Service industry workers can learn more about eligibility for Industry Night by visiting The Works website here.

