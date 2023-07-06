Look Up Atlanta
Atlanta ranked No. 4 on ‘mosquito cities’ in United States

Atlanta just ranked No. 4 on the list of “mosquito cities” in the United States.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta just ranked No. 4 on a list of “mosquito cities” in the United States.

Experts said some of the best ways to keep mosquitos away is with DEET or Picaridin. People should also wear long, light-colored, and loose-fitting clothes and get rid of standing water.

The CDC said that malaria is known as a mosquito-borne disease caused by a parasite. Malaria was recently detected spreading in the United States for the first time in 20 years.

