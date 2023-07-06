Atlanta police looking for man who robbed nail salon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a nail salon July 3.

The man allegedly entered the Nail1st salon at 2625 Piedmont Road and demanded patrons get on the ground and give him their money. Video shows that most patrons barely moved. Police say he then drove away in a silver sedan.

Video shows the man wearing a blue hat, sunglasses and jeans during the incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

