Atlanta police looking for person of interest in fraud case

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying people of interest in a fraud case.

A man reportedly entered a Truist Bank location at 3353 Peachtree Road impersonating a client. He stole two certified checks totaling $36,000. The man wore black-rimmed glasses, a newsboy cap and a jacket during the crime.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

