Atlanta police looking for person of interest in fraud case
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying people of interest in a fraud case.
A man reportedly entered a Truist Bank location at 3353 Peachtree Road impersonating a client. He stole two certified checks totaling $36,000. The man wore black-rimmed glasses, a newsboy cap and a jacket during the crime.
Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.
