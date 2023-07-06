Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Atlanta woman to serve 16 years in federal prison after $9.5M Amazon fraud scheme

FILE - A truck arrives at the Amazon warehouse facility, in the Staten Island borough of New...
FILE - A truck arrives at the Amazon warehouse facility, in the Staten Island borough of New York, April 1, 2022. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has opened a Senate investigation into Amazon’s warehouse safety practices, the latest in a series of probes he’s initiated against big corporations in his role as chairman of a committee that oversees health and labor issues.(Eduardo Munoz Avarez | (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File))
By Hope Dean
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman from Atlanta has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison after acting as the “mastermind” of a nearly $9.5 million Amazon fraud scheme.

Kayricka Wortham, 32, worked as an operations manager at an Amazon warehouse in Smyrna. During her time there, she recruited at least six other people to help her register fictitious businesses in Amazon’s vendor system, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Georgia.

Through fake invoices to these businesses, Wortham collected about $9.5 million. She and her partner used the money to buy a nearly $1 million home in Smyrna, a 2022 Tesla Model X, a Kawasaki motorcycle and more.

“This individual stole millions from a business that employed her — exploiting not only their trust, but our nation’s financial systems,” said Steven R. Baisel, Special Agent in charge of the Secret Service’s Atlanta field office. “Thanks to the hard work of our partners in the U.S. Attorney’s office, her sentence reflects the seriousness of her crimes and sends a message that this kind of fraudulent activity will not be tolerated.”

Wortham has also been ordered to pay Amazon almost $9.5 million in restitution. She was originally convicted for the fraud charges on Nov. 30 after pleading guilty.

Fraud isn’t Wortham’s only reported crime. While on bond in January, she and her partner worked with the CRU franchising company to open a hookah lounge in Midtown, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. After the company found and asked about the fraud charges, the women said the charges were dismissed, emailing fake court documents with a forged chief district judge signature.

Wortham has been indicted for defrauding CRU and forging the signature of a federal judge and court seal. These charges remain pending, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Several other Georgians have also been indicted in connection to the scheme. These include 37-year-old Brittany Hudson, Wortham’s partner; 32-year-old Darrel Burgo, who provided stolen identities that were used to set up fake vendor accounts; and 47-year-old Jamar James, Sr., another operations manager at Amazon’s Duluth location.

The case is still being investigated by the Secret Service.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The beach is full of visitors, but inside the water, a danger could be lurking.
Kennesaw State University student dies two weeks after being pulled from ocean
Crisp County Deputy Tyee Browne
Crisp County deputy shot to death after traffic stop
police sirens generic photo
23 people charged for having party in stranger’s Gwinnett County home
police sirens
1 man, 1 woman identified as victims of deadly I-20 East crash in Atlanta
Photo of Marvin Arrington Sr.
‘Atlanta has lost a lion’: Former Fulton County Superior Court judge dies

Latest News

ANF - Breaking News
Shooting reported in Newnan at manufacturing plant
The DNR is offering a new program to help pay for fixing private well contamination. The...
Clayton County to disconnect water service to apartment after unpaid bills
Industry Night highlights Giving Kitchen
Atlanta hospitality workers celebrated and supported during ‘Industry Night’
Portable classroom building destroyed in fire