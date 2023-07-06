Cameras spray painted amid multiple break-ins at Clayton Co. storage facility

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Charles Jenkins was left speechless when he peered inside his Clayton County storage unit.

“It was just, it was ransacked. Empty boxes. They came through [and] looked like they were maybe looking for weapons, maybe some items of value,” said Jenkins.

He’s not alone.

Walking around Life Storage in Morrow, Jenkins discovered at least 12 other units ransacked along with piles of property emptied out into the hallways.

Jenkins says whoever did this tried to cover their tracks by spray painting sensors and cameras.

This is the third time the veteran’s storage units were broken into in recent days. Clayton County Police say the break-ins happened on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Life Storage tells Atlanta News First it takes the security and safety of its customers and their belongings very seriously.

We received a statement that says in part:

“We are currently working with the impacted customers and the authorities to resolve the situation. We encourage impacted customers to contact their insurance partner and our office if they haven’t already done so.”

That’s not good enough for Jenkins.

He’s the founder of a new non-profit that provides life-saving resources to veterans and the homeless and says many of the items stolen were donations.

“It’s difficult times for everyone right now and the people that have their stuff in there they paid for it, they earned it. And for someone to come take it, that’s heartbreaking and disrespectful,” he said.

