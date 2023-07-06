Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Cameras spray painted amid multiple break-ins at Clayton Co. storage facility

Cameras spray painted amid multiple break-ins at Clayton Co. storage facility
By Amanda Rose
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Charles Jenkins was left speechless when he peered inside his Clayton County storage unit.

“It was just, it was ransacked. Empty boxes. They came through [and] looked like they were maybe looking for weapons, maybe some items of value,” said Jenkins.

He’s not alone.

Walking around Life Storage in Morrow, Jenkins discovered at least 12 other units ransacked along with piles of property emptied out into the hallways.

Jenkins says whoever did this tried to cover their tracks by spray painting sensors and cameras.

This is the third time the veteran’s storage units were broken into in recent days. Clayton County Police say the break-ins happened on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Life Storage tells Atlanta News First it takes the security and safety of its customers and their belongings very seriously.

We received a statement that says in part:

“We are currently working with the impacted customers and the authorities to resolve the situation. We encourage impacted customers to contact their insurance partner and our office if they haven’t already done so.”

That’s not good enough for Jenkins.

He’s the founder of a new non-profit that provides life-saving resources to veterans and the homeless and says many of the items stolen were donations.

“It’s difficult times for everyone right now and the people that have their stuff in there they paid for it, they earned it. And for someone to come take it, that’s heartbreaking and disrespectful,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The beach is full of visitors, but inside the water, a danger could be lurking.
Kennesaw State University student dies two weeks after being pulled from ocean
police sirens generic photo
23 people charged for having party in stranger’s Gwinnett County home
Crisp County Deputy Tyee Browne
Crisp County deputy shot to death after traffic stop
police sirens
1 man, 1 woman identified as victims of deadly I-20 East crash in Atlanta
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations

Latest News

Cameras spray painted amid multiple break-ins at Clayton Co. storage facility
At least two people were shot near a strip mall in DeKalb County.
Duluth Police link ATM bombing suspect to unidentified human remains case
Police: Multiple people shot at Dekalb County barbershop, shooters crash getaway car