Ceiling collapses on Sandy Springs couple sleeping in bed with their two dogs

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Sandy Springs couple was jolted from their sleep after the ceiling in the bedroom collapsed.

Tiarra White and her partner moved to The Reserve at Ridgewood off Roswell Rd two months ago in hopes of saving money for a house, but they told Atlanta News First their experience has been anything but pleasant.

“It’s literally been hell,” said White. “From the first day we moved in it’s been a nightmare.”

Monday night, the couple was sleeping in bed with their two dogs when the entire ceiling in their bedroom fell on top of them. White recalled hearing a crack before the ceiling and insulation came crashing down. Firefighters told her it was likely due to water damage from a leak. The couple’s unit was on the top floor of the building.

“It was literally piles of dirt, piles of debris,” she said pulling the tarp draped over her furniture. “I don’t know if there’s asbestos in the ceiling.”

The couple and their dogs weren’t physically hurt but White said the property’s management has been little to no help. She said no one from the leasing office checked on them the night of the collapse. They’ve been staying at a hotel at their own expense.

“There’s no empathy,” White said. “There’s nothing being done. They’re not trying to reimburse us. They’re not like, ‘Hey, let’s fix this. They’re not on top of anything. Clearly, they’re not on top of anything if they let this happen.”

White said management at the complex offered up another unit on the property but after the collapse and ongoing air conditioning issues, she said they just want out of their lease.

“This is just not the place to live,” White said. “I thought I was getting a fresh start. They have not made it right at all. All we want is to get our stuff out of here and go.”

Atlanta News First reached out to the leasing office at The Reserve at Ridgewood, as well as Indiana-based Birge & Held, the company that manages the property on Wednesday and Thursday. The company did not respond to our inquiries.

White and her partner have since lawyered up and plan to take legal action.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.